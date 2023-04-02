Police investigate causes of fire, explosion at Pertamina oil refinery

Pekanbaru, Riau (ANTARA) – The Riau Regional Police investigate a fire followed by an explosion that hit Pertamina’s oil refinery in Dumai City on Saturday evening.Riau Police Chief Inspector General Muhammad Iqbal said that a joint team of Dumai Resort Police and Riau Regional Police Directorate of Vital Object Security had taken preventive measures at the location shortly after the factory explosion. “The first is security. We ensure to maintain a safe parameter and help people to return to their daily life. The second is to investigate the causes of this accident. We will probe into it along withrelated parties,” he said in Pekanbaru, the capital of RiauProvince, on Sunday. He informed that not long after the oil refinery explosion, the fire was extinguished in no less than 20 minutes. The police also assured all affected communities that the situation had been secured. Iqbalsaid that after the accident, there were reports of nine people sustained minor injuries. They had received intensive services and were allowed to return to their respective places, so there were no casualties, but some damage to facilities. “The condition of people near the facility ravaged by the fire was volatile, but with a good approach from the Police Chief, Mayor of Dumai City, religious leaders, and community leaders, they were persuadedto return to their respective places,” he added. Meanwhile, Area Manager of Communications, Relations, and Corporate Social Responsibility of Dumai’sPertamina International Unit IIAgustiawan said the incident was located in the Dumai Refinery Gas Compressor area. The incident was brought under control at around 22.54 local times on Saturday (April, 1). Currently, the refinery operations in the affected unit have been temporarily suspended to ensure security at the location. “The causes of the incident remain unknown. The team continues to focus on ensuring safe conditions. Pertamina Dumai Refinery also continues to ensure that the community around the refinery is not affected by this accident,” he remarked. baca-jugaRelated news: Pertamina to probe oil tanker fireRelated news: Plumpang fire: Pertamina’s Business Support Director dismissed

