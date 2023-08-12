Police dispatch assistance to starving Puncak residents

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – The chiefs of the National Police (Polri) and Papua Regional Police sent humanitarian aid carried aboard a plane to Puncak District, Central Papua which has been reeling from food shortages induced by extreme weather.Head of Papua Police Public Relations, Senior Commissioner Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo, stated to Antara on Saturday that the police chartered a plane to transport food and clothing assistance to Agandugume and Sinak in Puncak. ndugume and Sinak are Central Papua regions impacted mainly by extreme weather. ccording toPrabowo, the Polri, and the Papua Police had given aid to the Puncak natural disaster mitigation post in Timika, Mimika District, Central Papua. The assistance, he added, comprised 1,500 essential food packages, five tons of rice, one thousand adult jackets, and 150 children’s jackets. They planned to fly the assistance to Agandugume and Sinak on three flights on Saturday.

Source: Antara News Agency