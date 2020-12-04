Police deploys 456,141 personnel to secure regional election phases

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The police have stationed 456,141 personnel to secure all phases of the 2020 simultaneous regional head elections, according to a spokesman.

“We will deploy 145,189 personnel, especially to provide security during the polling day,” Chief of the Public Information Bureau at the National Police Brigadier General Awi Setiyono stated here on Thursday.

The police received an additional 3,100 Mobile Brigade (Brimob) personnel to be stationed in several provinces, he revealed.

Some 400 of the Brimob personnel will be deployed in Jambi, 200 in Riau Islands, 200 in North Kalimantan, 500 in South Sulawesi, 400 in Central Sulawesi, 300 in Southeast Sulawesi, 500 in West Papua, and 600 in Papua, he revealed.

The simultaneous regional head elections will be held in 270 regions comprising nine provinces, 37 cities, and 224 districts on December 9, 2020. In a bid to take precautionary measures in conflict-prone areas during the simultaneous regional head elections, the National Police’s Security Intelligence Board has mapped out susceptible areas based on the vulnerability index (IPKP). A score of 0-30 means less vulnerable, score of 33.01-66 indicates vulnerable, while a score of 66.01-100 suggests highly vulnerable.

Based on the IPKP, nine provinces are categorized as less vulnerable. Meanwhile, three of the 37 cities and 35 of the 224 districts are categorized as vulnerable, whereas the remaining 34 cities and 189 districts are categorized as less vulnerable.

The IPKP takes into account five dimensions comprising organizers, participants, public participation, and potential public order disturbance. Each of the dimensions comprises 17 variables and 118 indicators. (INE)

Source: Antara News