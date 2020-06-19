Police confirms no investigation, legal case against Ismail Ahmad

Jakarta The National Police headquarters confirmed that no investigation will be conducted on Ismail Ahmad over his post on his Facebook page of ex-president Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid’s popular take on the Indonesian police.

“No investigation and legal case will be pressed against Ismail Ahmad,” National Police spokesman Inspector General Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono stated here on Friday while speaking in connection with the fate of Ismail Ahmad, a resident of Sula Islands District in North Maluku Province.

The Sula Islands Police summoned Ahmad after posting Gus Dur’s statement on his Facebook page on June 12, 2020, that said “there are just three honest cops in Indonesia: police statue, ‘sleeping police’ (Indonesian term for speed bump), and General Hoegeng.”

Yuwono noted that the North Maluku police headquarters had rebuked police officers in Sula Islands District in connection with the Ismail Ahmad case.

The North Maluku police headquarters had also urged those from the police’s special criminal investigation unit to further scrutinize the content of social media platforms circulated among community members, he stated.

Ahmad was summoned to the Sula Islands police precinct for his clarification on his post since the local police investigators assumed a likely problem between him and the police institution, he revealed.

The Ismail Ahmad case has drawn public attention. Alissa Wahid, Gus Dur’s daughter, for instance, was vociferous in her criticism of the police, saying that Indonesia was reeling from a crisis in terms of having a sense of humor, according to local media reports.

