Police confirm re-enforcement of Jakarta’s ETLE e-ticketing

Jakarta The Jakarta Metropolitan Police, on Thursday, spoke of re-enforcing the Electronic Traffic Law Enforcement (ETLE) e-ticketing and the manual ticketing system to curb traffic violations in the capital city from July 23.

Both manual and e-ticketing measures will chiefly be applied against those violating the traffic rules that can potentially cause road accidents, Director of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police’s Traffic Division, Sen. Coms. Sambodo Purnomo Yogo, stated.

The police officers, dispatched to secure this year’s “Patuh Jaya” Operation scheduled from July 23 to August 5, 2020, to ensure public safety, will merely punish traffic violators, who could endanger the safety of other road users, he revealed.

During this COVID-19 pandemic situation, the level of discipline to be maintained by several road users in Jakarta tends to deteriorate as is apparent from violations, such as illegal counterflows, improperly passing lanes and jumping traffic lights, and failing to wear helmets.

In ensuring public safety, the Jakarta police will conduct the Patuh Jaya Operation for 14 days during which traffic violators will be sanctioned through e-ticketing or manual ticketing, he remarked.

According to the Jakarta Metropolitan Police, death toll from some five thousand traffic accidents that occur in the Indonesian capital city annually has reached 500.

The ETLE e-ticketing system has been applied in Jakarta since early July 2019 to reduce the death toll up to 40 percent.

ANTARA noted that the capital city had continued to witness a steady increase in the number of traffic accidents, and the ETLE e-ticketing system is expected to help reduce them.

The Jakarta Metropolitan Police’s Traffic Directorate has installed several cameras of the ETLE e-ticketing system to capture vehicular users flouting the law, such as by violating the odd-even and speeding policies, failing to wear seat belt, and using mobile phones while driving.

Several cameras are installed at 10 strategic areas in Jakarta, including the Sudirman-MH Thamrin Roads.

With the increased number of cameras installed, personnel of the Traffic Directorate of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police can obtain comprehensive information of the vehicles and violations committed by car drivers.

In several big cities of developing and developed nations, it is common sight for residents and visitors to see cameras installed to catch traffic violators.

In Singapore, for instance, the road traffic offences are governed by the Road Traffic Act (RTA), according to Singapore’s Legal Advice.

According to “singaporelegaladvice.com,” road traffic offences commonly observed in the city state are “exceeding the speed limit”, “use of mobile phone while driving”, and “driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs”.

In the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), the Australian Federal Police (AFP) revealed on its official website that those found committing traffic offences, such as speeding, unregistered vehicles, and negligent driving, would receive Traffic Infringement Notices.

“Penalty amounts for Traffic Infringement Notices are set by the ACT Government,” the AFP revealed.

The traffic violators are then required to pay fines through several options, such as online payment through the ACT Government’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) website; paying at any post office; and Bpay.

Source: Antara News