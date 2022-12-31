Police Chief urges public to celebrate new year at home

National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo appealed to the public to celebrate the 2022 New Year at home and with their families and to avoid crowds.

In a written statement during mass vaccination at the Celebes Convention Center in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Prabowo remarked that the choice to celebrate the New Year at home aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially the new Omicron variant.

“We urge the public to avoid new year celebrations at public spaces. It is better to gather with the family at home,” he affirmed on Friday.

Prabowo is optimistic that Indonesia would be able to witness controlled cases of COVID-19 in 2022 since the pandemic had impacted the people’s activities, especially the country’s economic growth.

The police chief urged the public to comply with all government regulations, especially the implementation of health protocols in all activities, including the acceleration of vaccination in areas that had yet to reach 70 percent.

“We hope that all of us would do our part to help the government expedite vaccination and control the spread of COVID-19,” Prabowo noted.

In reviewing the simultaneous vaccination in 34 provinces, the police chief noted that the second-dose vaccination target of 70 percent can be achieved through hard work and synergy among relevant stakeholders.

Prabowo appealed to unvaccinated people to immediately approach the nearest vaccination outlet in their respective areas.

The 70-percent vaccination target achievement aims to prevent the transmission of the Omicron variant that has currently spread its claws to several countries, including Indonesia, he stated.

“We are facing a new variant called Omicron that we have to avoid. One of the measures is by accelerating vaccination to achieve the target set by the government,” the police chief remarked.

This vaccination activity at the end of 2021 targets 1,108,052 people comprising educators, the elderly, students, and the public, in general.

The inoculation activity involved 69,999 joint vaccinators from the National Police (Polri), Indonesia Defense Forces (TNI), the Health Service, and volunteers deployed for mass vaccinations in 34 provinces.

During this activity, Prabowo also took time out to converse with several regional police personnel regarding vaccination achievements and the obstacles faced in accelerating vaccination in the region.

The four-star general urged his staff to put in more time at the end of the year to achieve the 70-percent vaccination target.

“If there is a problem with vaccine stocks, they can request for additional stocks. Ensure the public that the vaccine is safe,” he stated.

Moreover, to expedite vaccination, Prabowo urged his staff to take steps to control COVID-19 in their area, especially while tackling the Omicron variant, with a five folds faster transmission.

“Maximize the acceleration of vaccination because this is one of the ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

Source: Antara News