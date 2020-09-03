Police arrest married couple over crystal meth trafficking charges

Mataram, W Nusa Tenggara The police arrested a married couple on charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine in the West Nusa Tenggara provincial capital of Mataram.

The duo, identified by their initials as HS and RP, was apprehended along with three other residents, identified by their initials as M, AY and I, believed to be couriers, Chief of the Drugs Detective Unit of the Mataram City Police Adjunct Commissioner Elyas Ericson stated here on Thursday.

“They belong to the same drug ring. We arrested them when they were at HS’ home,” Ericson revealed during a press conference at the Mataram City Police Station.

During the raid at the house, the police seized four grams of crystal meth, a bong, cellular phones, and Rp500 thousand in cash as pieces of evidence

“After interrogation, HS admitted to possessing the contraband. He not only sells drugs but also provides a room at his house to consume drugs,” he remarked.

The five suspects are being held in custody at the Mataram City Police Station.

Investigators have charged HS with violating article 114, paragraph 2; article 112, paragraph 2; and article 127, paragraph 1, letter a of Narcotics Law No. 35 of 2009.

“In the meantime, we have also charged the four other people involved in the conspiracy over violation of article 132,” he added.

Source: Antara News