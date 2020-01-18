Police arrest man for allegedly counterfeiting US dollars

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta Metropolitan Police took into arrest a man on charges of producing, keeping, and circulating fake US dollars.

“Unit 4 arrested DW, alias D, near the Rasuna Said Apartment in Kuningan, South Jakarta. He had (allegedly) produced, kept, and circulated fake banknotes,” Chief of the Public Relations Section of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Senior Commissioner Yusri Yunus stated on Friday.

DW was arrested on January 10, 2020, when the Jakarta Metropolitan Police were investigating information on the circulation of fake foreign banknotes, he remarked.

During the police investigation conducted on the scene, an alleged counterfeiter was arrested and evidence was seized from him, he noted.

“The evidence includes six thousand fake 100 US dollar banknotes, a printer, and 300 failed or unfinished US dollar banknotes,” he revealed.

He pointed to the poor quality of the fake banknotes since they were produced using an ordinary printer.

“It is of very, very low quality since they were produced using a laptop and printer,” he explained.

During the investigation, DW admitted to producing the fake banknotes for the first time. However, the police did not immediately trust him and vowed to further investigate the case.

“The suspect admitted to making it for the first time. We interrogate him. He must give a new confession. However, we continue to investigate him to see if he is an old player and (the fake banknotes) have been circulated,” he remarked.

The suspect is currently held in custody at the Jakarta Metropolitan Police station. If found guilty, he could face 15 years’ imprisonment.

