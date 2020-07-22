Police arrest 7 drug syndicate members targeting students in Jakarta

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The South Jakarta Metropolitan Police apprehended seven members of a drug syndicate that had sold dried cannabis to university students in the West and South Jakarta areas over the past year.

“The suspects belong to a university network of drug syndicate. They sell the illicit drugs to students directly and through an online service,” South Jakarta Deputy Police Chief Adjunct Sen. Coms. Choiron El Atiq informed journalists here, Tuesday.

Three of the seven suspects are active students of a publicly owned university, situated in the Meruya neighborhood, West Jakarta, while the four others are identified as an App-based “ojek” driver, a university graduate, and two workers.

The “ojek” driver, identified as AS, transported the marijuana packages to consumers, he remarked, adding that all the suspects could be arrested after the police investigators received a tip-off about drug dealing in South Jakarta this week.

The suspects told the police investigators that they could sell a half kilogram of dried marijuana to their targeted students. Five grams of marijuana were sold at Rp300 thousand, he revealed.

The recent drug raid operation resulted in the seizure of four kilograms of dried cannabis and 14 small packs of marijuana for sale, he stated.

Domestic and transnational drug dealers perceive Indonesia as a potential market due to its large population and millions of drug users. The drug trade in Indonesia is valued at almost Rp66 trillion.

People from all strata of society are falling prey to drugs, regardless of socio-economic and professional backgrounds.

On July 5, 2020, a member of the Tarakan police precinct, identified as AL, was arrested for a drug-related offence, according to the North Kalimantan office of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN).

The agency’s investigators apprehended AL following the arrest of another person, identified as AR, during a drug raid conducted on the same day, head of the BNN-North Kalimantan office’s Law Enforcement Division, Adjunct Sen. Coms. Deden Andriana, stated.

On July 17, the Jakarta Metropolitan Police also arrested popular model Catherine Wilson and a security guard at her house, identified as J, for allegedly consuming illegally obtained drugs.

Wilson was arrested from her residence in the Pangkalan Jati neighborhood, Cinere, Depok City, West Java Province, at 10 a.m. local time on July 17, Jakarta Metropolitan Police spokesperson Sen. Coms. Yusri Yunus stated.

