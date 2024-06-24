Police and Meta organize training on prevention and solutions for fake pages



The Royal Thai Police, together with Meta, raise awareness of online safety, provide training on methods to prevent and solve the problem of fake pages.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelabut, Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, presided over the opening of the training on prevention and solutions for fake pages in collaboration with Meta Platforms, Inc. to provide knowledge on effective page management and security. This project aims to verify the identities of government agency pages under the Royal Thai Police, consisting of 44 departments, divisions, and over 1,400 police stations. Pages that have been verified will receive a Blue Badge on their pages, helping the public distinguish real pages from fake pages and preventing them from falling victim to fraudsters. This training was attended by over 1,000 police officers from all departments, both on-site and online.

After the training, there are plans to further develop cooperation, such as developing a fake page filtering system, educ

ating people about online threats, and building a network of cooperation with other agencies to jointly create a safe online society. The Royal Thai Police and Meta are part of the cooperation between the public and private sectors to proactively prevent the problem of fake government agency pages, following the Prime Minister’s guidelines that emphasize serious prevention and suppression of online crimes, using cooperation from all sectors to create online safety, protect people from fraud, and promote the effective use of online media.

In this regard, the public is asked not to trust Facebook pages that scammers often pretend to be police departments, especially those that do not have the ‘blue check mark after the department name’ symbol. No police department will ever greet victims using the Facebook or Messenger platforms.

Source: Thai News Agency