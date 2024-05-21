Points out that ASEAN should develop carbon credit standards.



Bangkok,, Bangchak points out that ASEAN should jointly develop carbon credit standards to become an international carbon credit center.

Recently, Mrs. Kloyta Na Thalang, Acting Executive Vice President Sustainability Management and Corporate Communications, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, participated in a Fireside Chat with Mr. Adam Nye, Executive of Argus Media, on the topic of ‘Navigating Corporate Stewardship – Advancing ESG Initiatives and Achieving Decarbonization Goals in the VCM’ at the Argus Seminar. Asia Carbon Conference is organized by Argus Media, a media outlet specializing in energy and commodities market reports and analysis, in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia To exchange views and information on the development of carbon markets in various countries in Asia, both from the government and private sectors. Ms. Kloyta mentioned Bangchak’s business operations have followed ESG guidelines throughout the past 40 years. The company has set a goal of being carbon neutral in 2030 and net zero gr

eenhouse gas emissions or Net Zero GHG Emissions in 2020. by 2050 through the BCP316NET plan by optimizing and improving production processes. Creating ecological balance and business transformation to clean energy with technology Using the carbon market as one of the mechanisms for compensating the organization’s carbon footprint. But you must focus on reducing your own carbon footprint as much as possible before compensating with carbon credits.

For the carbon market in Thailand, a voluntary market (VCM – Voluntary Carbon Market) has been developed since 2012 by the Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO). Various projects have been registered. such as the development of alternative energy Planting and conserving forests Management in the transport sector waste management and improvements in the agricultural sector Overall, carbon credit trading in Thailand is still small compared to the amount of registered carbon credits. But it has tended to increase in the past 2-3 years as a result of Thailand’s

announcement of sustainability goals. and setting Carbon Neutrality and Net Zero Emissions targets for the business sector at the corporate level.

There are also various forms of cooperation. For example, the establishment of the Carbon Markets Club by Bangchak and partner agencies. It is a network gathering to support carbon credit trading and raise awareness about the climate crisis for the first time in Thailand in 2021.

In addition, Ms. Kloyta also offered the opinion that carbon credit standards should be developed jointly among ASEAN countries in order to create strength and raise prices so that they can be traded across countries in the international market. Help push for a low-carbon society for the energy transition and create opportunities to become an international carbon credit center –

Source: Thai News Agency