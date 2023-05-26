PM: Vietnam values comprehensive partnership with US

Vietnam always treasures comprehensive partnership with the US, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a delegation from the US Senate led by Senator Mike Crapo in Hanoi on May 26.

PM Chinh spoke highly of the maintenance of high-level contacts, especially the recent successful phone talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joe Biden.

He suggested that in the near future, both sides continue enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, science and technology, education and training, innovation, digital transformation, and climate change response.

The host asked the US senators to support the US opening its market to and limiting anti-dumping investigations and trade remedy measures against Vietnamese goods, especially agro-forestry-fisheries, which directly affect the people’s livelihoods.

He also urged the US Congress to continue heeding and allocating resources for cooperation with Vietnam in overcoming the war consequences, as well as offer support to the Vietnamese community in the US.

Expressing their impression on Vietnam’s country, people, and development, the US senators said they support a strong, independent, self-resilient, and prosperous Vietnam and respect its independence, sovereignty, and political regime.

They said they will promote substantive and effective relations between the two countries, wish for stronger partnerships in trade and investment, and support negotiations on bilateral and multilateral trade agreements of which both countries are members.

The guests vowed to back Vietnam’s and ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea issue and underlined the need to maintain peace, stability, freedom, security and safety of navigation and overflight in the waters./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency