PM urges removing bottlenecks to key transport projects



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, agencies and localities to make greater efforts to remove roadblocks to national and key transport projects while chairing a meeting on November 25.

Chinh, who is also head of the state steering committee for national and key transport projects, said at its eighth hybrid meeting that at least 3,000 kilometres of expressways should be built by 2025, and the figure is expected to reach 5,000 by 2030.

Currently, the country counts 34 major transport projects and 86 sub-projects considered important in the sector, which have been launched in 48 cities and provinces.

The leader pointed out that construction materials and site clearance remain the biggest obstacles to the projects, and asked localities to pay more attention to these issues.

He urged the Ministry of Transport to instruct investors to ask contractors to coordinate with localities in order to soon complete procedures for the exploitation of mines serving the construction of the North-South Expressw

ay’s eastern wing for the 2021-2025 period, stressing the work should be done before December 31.

The PM also assigned specific tasks to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, among other ministries and agencies.

Meanwhile, localities were requested to consider opening appropriate intersections and optimise new development spaces along expressways./.

Source:Vietnam News Agency