PM urges greater efforts in law building, institutional improvement



Hanoi: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting in Hanoi on December 26 to consider seven proposals on drafting laws, ordinances and two bills.

The proposals covered the Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, the Law on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, the Law on Extradition, the Law on Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue; the Law on Judicial Assistance in Civil Affairs, the Law on Urban Development Management, and the Ordinance on management and protection of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

The two bills tabled for discussion were the revised Land Law and the revised Law on Credit Institutions.

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said this year, the Government, along with ministries and agencies, has made significant efforts and made significant progress in institutional improvement, including holding 10 specialised meetings on law building.

He, however, said much work remains to be done in the context of many arising issues while some existing regulations fail to meet the current

requirements. Therefore, the PM required that ministries, sectors and Government members continue to renew their thinking and investment more efforts in law building.

Legal documents and regulations must continue to be reviewed for timely amendment and supplementation, so as to enhance policy responsiveness in the new situation, he said, adding that the quality of officials and public servants engaged in legal affairs should be improved.

Attention should be paid to close cooperation between ministries and agencies, as well as public feedback and the recommendations of experts and scientists in the law building process, the PM noted./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency