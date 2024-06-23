PM urges efforts to complete 500kV transmission line



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 23 inspected the section of the 500kV Circuit-3 Quang Trach-Quynh Luu power transmission line project crossing the central province of Nghe An, urging efforts to accelerate its progress. According to a report on the progress of the 500kV power line project in Nghe An as of June 21 by the provincial People’s Committee, the project spans from Quang Trach in Quang Binh province to Quynh Luu in Nghe An, with a total length of approximately 82.33km. It includes 168 pole foundations corresponding to 169 pole sections in the districts of Nam Dan, Nghi Loc, Dien Chau, Yen Thanh, and Quynh Luu. The PM emphasised that the completion of the 500kV Circuit-3 power line would enhance electricity supply for Nghe An, improve the integrated transport system and facilitate the province’s rapid and sustainable development.

Source: Vietnam News Agency