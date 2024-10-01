PM posts condolences over school bus fire



The Prime Minister posted a message of regret over the fire that burned a school bus from Uthai Thani Province, stating that the government would cover medical expenses and provide compensation to the families of the deceased, and immediately canceled the Royal Irrigation Department’s inspection mission to visit the injured.

Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, posted a message via X after being notified of a bus fire involving school passengers from Uthai Thani Province, saying that she was aware of the incident of a bus fire from Uthai Thani that was carrying students on a field trip in Bangkok and an accident on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

As a mother, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the injured and deceased.

As the government, we have ordered Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Deputy Minister of Interior Sabida Thai

set to go to the scene themselves. The government will cover the medical expenses and provide compensation to the families of the deceased.

Reporters reported that the Prime Minister has cancelled his mission to inspect water management at the Royal Irrigation Department, Pak Kret, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province at 2:30 p.m. today (October 1). It was reported that the Prime Minister will visit the injured at the hospital.-316.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency