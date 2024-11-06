PM Meets Chinese Infrastructure and Energy Leaders.



Kunming: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met separately with Chinese leading infrastructure and energy corporations in Kunming on November 6 to bolster bilateral cooperation in the areas. The meetings took place as part of his ongoing trip to China to attend the eighth Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit, the 10th Ayeyawady – Chao Phraya – Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Cooperation Summit, and to hold bilateral activities in the neighbouring country.

According to Vietnam News Agency, the discussions were aimed at enhancing collaboration between Vietnam and China, focusing on infrastructure development and energy projects. The Prime Minister’s engagements underline the importance of these sectors in fostering economic growth and regional connectivity. The meetings are expected to pave the way for new projects and partnerships, strengthening the economic ties between the two nations.