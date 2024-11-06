PM Meets China’s Yunnan Province Official.



Kunming: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Wang Ning, member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee, in Kunming city on November 6 as part of his ongoing trip to the neighbouring country.

According to Vietnam News Agency, the meeting is part of Prime Minister Chinh’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Vietnam and China. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges. Both leaders expressed their commitment to deepening the ties between Vietnam and Yunnan province.

The visit underscores the importance both countries place on regional collaboration and the development of mutually beneficial partnerships. The Prime Minister’s trip aims to build a stronger foundation for future engagements and to address issues of common interest between the two nations.