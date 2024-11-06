Search
Close this search box.

PM Meets China’s Yunnan Province Official.


Kunming: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Wang Ning, member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee, in Kunming city on November 6 as part of his ongoing trip to the neighbouring country.

According to Vietnam News Agency, the meeting is part of Prime Minister Chinh’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Vietnam and China. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges. Both leaders expressed their commitment to deepening the ties between Vietnam and Yunnan province.

The visit underscores the importance both countries place on regional collaboration and the development of mutually beneficial partnerships. The Prime Minister’s trip aims to build a stronger foundation for future engagements and to address issues of common interest between the two nations.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
November 2024
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.