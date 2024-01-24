PM calls for preventive solutions against severe cold wave

Hanoi: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 23 issued an official dispatch instructing local administrations of northern and north central localities and relevant ministries to take measure to urgently deal with the prolonged and severe cold wave that is affecting people and agricultural production.

In the past few days, a strong cold air wave pushed the temperature down to under 10 degree C in the northern region, with mountainous highland areas encountering frost and ice.

The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said this is the most intense cold spell in the 2023-2024 winter so far.

The people’s committees of provinces and cities in the north and north central regions were asked to take comprehensive measures to prevent and minimise the effects of cold weather on human health and agricultural production.

The dispatch underlined the requirement to enhance communication activities to popularise relevant information and provide guidance to the public on ways to ensure the health and sa

fety of the people, especially the elderly, children, and vulnerable people; and protect animals and plants.

Local authorities must keep a close watch on and regularly update weather developments, and provide timely notifications to the residents, it said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was requested to closely monitor and guide localities in the implementation of measures to care for animals and crops while preparing production plans for the Winter-Spring crop, especially adjusting crop structures to suit weather conditions.

The Ministry of Health was tasked with coordinating with information and media agencies to popular knowledge, guides, and advice to people on effective and safe disease prevention measures.

The dispatch also asked for the collaboration of the Ministries of Natural Resources and Environment, Communications and Information, the Vietnam Television, the Voice of Vietnam radio broadcaster, the Vietnam News Agency, and other press agencies, in providing relevant informat

ion, concentrating on knowledge and effective solutions to cope with severe cold./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency