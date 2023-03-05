Plumpang is a danger zone, no longer inhabitable: Jokowi

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated that the area around Pertamina’sPlumpangfuel depot is a danger zone thatcan no longer be lived in.”I have asked the State Owned Enterprises Minister and Jakarta Governor to immediately seek solutions for the incident in Plumpang, especially because this is a dangerous zone, no longer inhabitable,” Jokowi said here on Sunday. The president conveyed the statement after monitoring an evacuation site for the fire victims located at Rasela Child-Friendly Integrated Public Space (RPTRA), Koja, North Jakarta. “It is possible that the Plumpang (fuel depot) is moved to a reclamation (island) or the residents are moved to a relocation (area),” he added. Jokowi recalled the plan to build a buffer zone that will separatePlumpang fuel depot and the residential area surround it. The issue regarding the buffer zone resurfaced following a fire incident at the Plumpang fuel depot operated by state energy company Pertaminaon Friday (March 3, 2023), which claimed 17 lives and inflicted serious injuries to 49 people. “Back then, it was planned to create the water zone, rivers on the left and right sides. However, it has not reached the point of finding solutions for the residents there,” Jokowi said. He explained that a buffer zone with a distance of 50 meters between the fuel depot and the residential area had been proposed by the Jakarta Provincial Government in 2009. The proposal was made after an explosion at the Plumpang fuel depot, which caused a massive fire that reached nearby residential area in 2009. President Jokowi stressed that he would continue to seek solutions because the safety of the community is the main priority. The president has ordered State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir and Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono to relocate the victims’ homes in one or two days. baca-jugaRelated news: 1,085 people seek refuge due to Jakarta’s Plumpang fuel depot fireRelated news: Police use sniffer dogs to trace missing Plumpang fire victimsRelated news: Plumpang fire: Jokowi calls for synchronizing joint spatial plan

Source: Antara News Agency