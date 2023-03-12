PLN to install 100 SPKLUs for 2023 ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo

These SPKLU units will be installed at a number of locations, such as at the parking lot of the office of the Head of West Manggarai District as well as at Kampung Ujung (in Labuan Bajo).

Kupang, E. Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA) – State-run electricity company PT PLN’s East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) readies 100 units of electric vehicle charging station (SPKLU) to support the 2023 ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai District, NTT Province.”PLN provides 100 SPKLU units to serve 275 electric cars to transport the delegates, as well as (electric) cars for security and operational vehicles,” General Manager of PLN’s NTT Fintje Lumembang said in a statement received here on Sunday.;o:p;/o:p

s many as 105 electric motorcycles will also be deployed during the summit which is scheduled to be held in May 2023 — for escorting the delegates and carrying out patrols, she said.;o:p;/o:p

The charging stations comprise ultra-fast charging stations as well as slow charging stations, she noted.;o:p;/o:p

Earlier, Lumembang along with PT PLN’s Senior Specialist Officer for Distribution Joko Priharto and his team, had reviewed the planned installation locations of the SPKLU and the readiness of the supporting facilities.;o:p;/o:p

Lumembangsaid all of the charging unitshad arrived in Labuan Bajoand that the company has bagged the local government’s permission to install the facilities.;o:p;/o:p

“These SPKLU units will be installed at a number of locations, such as at the parking lot of the office of the Head of West Manggarai District as well as at Kampung Ujung (in Labuan Bajo),” she said.;o:p;/o:p

number of supporting equipment, such as uninterruptible power supply (UPS), Mobile Electrical Substation Unit (UGB), and generators, will also be provided, she continued.;o:p;/o:p

In addition, PLN had improved the transmission, distribution, and reliability of the electricity supply at all venues of the 2023 ASEAN Summit in the district, such as the Tanamori area.;o:p;/o:p

It had also helped in expediting the establishment of the communication as well as supervisory control and data acquisition infrastructure.;o:p;/o:p

“The electricity infrastructure in Labuan Bajo is ready to support the implementation of the ASEAN Summit,” she noted.;o:p;/o:p

The 2023 ASEAN Summit is planned to be implemented in LabuanBajoin May and Jakarta in September 2023.;o:p;/o:p

Source: Antara News Agency