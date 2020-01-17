PLN to increase renewable energy-based power plant capacity in 2020

Jakarta (ANTARA) – State-owned electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) has outlined a target to step up the capacity of renewable energy-based power plant by 1.5 gigawatts (GW) in 2020.

“Renewable energy (power plant) capacity in 2020 will be increased by 1.5 GW to ensure its reliability,” Deputy President Director of PLN Darmawan Prasojo stated here on Friday.

Currently, PLN’s renewable energy-based power plant has a total capacity of 7.761 GW, with the largest capacity of some 4.7 GW sourced from the hydroelectric power plant (PLTA).

The company has inked a power purchase agreement with Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy company Masdar to build a US$-129 million floating Solar Power Plant (PLTS) at Cirata Dam, West Java.

Investment in the project is expected to total Rp1.8 trillion, and the solar power plant will become the largest in the ASEAN, with a capacity of 145 MW, larger than the 132.5-MW capacity Cadiz Solar Power Plant in the Philippines.

Indonesia has outlined a target for renewable energy to account for 23 percent of the country’s energy mix by 2025, with PLTS contributing 5 MW of the existing national power capacity.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has prepared a new regulation on the purchase price for electricity from renewable energy-based power plant that will utilize the feed-in tariff scheme for its new price formula.

Source: Antara News