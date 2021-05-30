PLN sets up electric vehicle charging points in Bangka Belitung

Jakarta (ANTARA) – State-owned electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) has installed 82 electric vehicle charging stations in Bangka Belitung province to support the green vehicle ecosystem.

PLN is offering customers the chance to use electric charging points under the ‘Electrifying Lifestyle’ program, PLN general manager for Bangka Belitung province, Amris Adnan, said in a written statement released on Saturday.

“Electrifying Lifestyle is a modern and environmentally friendly lifestyle campaign that emphasizes the use of electricity-based instruments, such as electric motor vehicles and electric stoves, that we are socializing today,” Adnan said.

PLN will continue to promote electric motor vehicles and their advantages, including the fact that they do not add to air and sound pollution and are 5.6 times cheaper in terms of operating costs, he added.

Earlier, in January, 2021, PLN Bangka Belitung had organized a 280-kilometer tour for electric motor vehicles. The tour started from Mentok City and culminated in Toboal City. Electric motor vehicles only spent Rp8,524 on 5.9 kWh of electrical power each during the tour, Adnan said.

Motorists also found no issues with the use of electric motor vehicles in the province because they could charge their vehicles anywhere and anytime, he added.

PLN has also introduced no-cooking oil frying technology using fryer waters and no-gas cooking technology using modern electric stoves, which have proven to be clean and efficient, he informed.

An electric stove has many advantages — it is non-polluting, reduces fire risk, practical to use since it does not need a gas cylinder, and has a lower operating cost, he pointed out.

