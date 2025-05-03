Play Zipline and Experience Phuket’s Longest Sea View



Phuket: Today we will take you to play zipline to see the longest sea view in Phuket Province, almost 1 kilometer long, to see the view of Patong sea at Erawan Zipline.





According to Thai News Agency, visitors to the Erawan Zipline can enjoy a thrilling ride that offers breathtaking views of the Patong sea. The zipline, which stretches nearly a kilometer, provides an exhilarating experience for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike.





The Erawan Zipline has become a popular attraction in Phuket, drawing visitors who wish to experience the island’s natural beauty from a unique perspective. As participants glide through the air, they are treated to panoramic views of the surrounding sea, making it a memorable activity for both locals and tourists.





The zipline’s location in Phuket Province not only offers stunning ocean vistas but also highlights the region’s commitment to promoting eco-friendly and adventurous tourism options. The Erawan Zipline is an ideal destination for those looking to combine excitement with scenic beauty during their stay in Phuket.

