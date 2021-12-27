Published by

Newstrail

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Piston Engine Aircraft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global piston engine aircraft market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. The piston engine aircraft, or reciprocating engine aircraft, is a type of airplane consisting of an internal combustion engine that uses pistons and cylinders in place of turbines to generate power. The piston engine lessens the gap between the piston and cylinder, thus creating high compression. This produces a huge amount of heat, resulting in low …

Read More