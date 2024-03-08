‘Piraphan’ is confident that the fire will not go out in this heat. Request to use electricity economically

Bangkok: “Peeraphan” orders EGAT to produce enough electricity. After this year’s electricity peak comes quickly. Appeal to the people to use electricity economically with the 5 P policy: close, adjust, release, replace, plant.

Mr. Peeraphan Saleerathavipak, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, revealed that yesterday the highest electricity consumption of 2024 occurred at 7:47 p.m. at 32,704 megawatts, which is considered relatively fast compared to last year. Due to the summer starting earlier than usual And it is expected that electricity consumption during the summer will continue to increase.

The Meteorological Department expects that the average temperature may reach 45 degrees Celsius, which will cause the use of electricity, especially air conditioners, to increase. Last year there was a peak on May 6, 2023 at 9:41 p.m. at 34,826 megawatts. Therefore, orders were given to relevant agencies. Especially the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand Inspect and maintain the electricity prod

uction system to ensure that it is sufficient to meet demand in both the household and industrial sectors. In order not to affect the people and business operations.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy has prepared to issue a 5-year policy, namely turn off, adjust, disconnect, replace, plant, consisting of turn off: turning off lights or electrical equipment that are not in use, adjust: adjust the air conditioner temperature to 26 degrees, disconnect: unplug all electrical appliances. After use, change: If electrical appliances are used Choose electrical appliances with label number 5 and plant: Plant more trees to reduce the temperature inside the house.

‘He has ordered the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand Prepare to take care of electricity production to be sufficient to meet demand in every sector. and there must be no power outage occurring This year, temperatures are expected to be hotter than last year. Therefore, we ask for cooperation for people to change their behavior in using electric

ity through the 5 P policy to reduce electricity use. which in addition to being able to reduce overall electricity production costs It can also reduce people’s electricity bills and during this summer. Invite every home to clean the air conditioner. So that the air conditioner can work at full efficiency. It will be able to reduce electricity costs in another way,’ Mr. Peeraphan Said.-517-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency