“Pipat” rushes to visit labor families Died from Israel



Nong Bua Lamphu “Pipat” Minister of Labor visits labor families. Died from Israel Provincial workers are urged to take care of the full benefits of heirs.

On May 19, 2024, Mr. Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Labor, and a group went to the home of Mr. Niphon Akrasri and Mrs. Amorn Akrasri, father and mother of Mr. Sonthaya Akrasri, a Thai worker who died while working. at the state of israel To visit and console the families of Thai workers who died due to the unrest in Israel. Ready to look at survival kits and provide relief money regarding benefits from the fund to help job seekers to work abroad. and benefits from the Social Security Fund, with Mr. Suwit Chanworn, Governor of Nong Bua Lamphu Province Head of government agency under the Ministry of Labor, Nong Bua Lamphu Province Joined in welcoming Ms. Buppha Ruangsud, Director General of the Department of Skill Development, Mr. Somchai Morakotsriwan, Director General of the Department of Employment, Mr. Santi Nantasuwan, Inspector General of the Min

istry of Labor. along with high-level executives from the Ministry of Labor attended at house number 67, Village No. 3, Ban Phrao Subdistrict, Mueang District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province

Mr. Pipat said that the Prime Minister is concerned about the families of Thai workers who died in the unrest in Israel. He has instructed the Ministry of Labor to provide assistance and compensation to Thai workers who have died so that their heirs can receive full labor benefits as soon as possible. Today, my team and I went to the area to visit and console the families of Thai workers who lost their lives due to the unrest in Israel. Ready to look at survival kits and provide relief money regarding benefits from the fund to help job seekers to work abroad. and benefits from the Social Security Fund Ready for officials of agencies under the Ministry of Labor to inform information about the benefits of Thai workers who have died to inform relatives and facilitate documentation of various procedures as well.

As for the benefi

ts that the heirs of the deceased will receive, they include: 1) Benefits from the fund to help job seekers go to work abroad. In case of death The heir will receive an allowance of 40,000 baht and money for funeral expenses abroad. The amount actually paid is not more than 40,000 baht, which is based on checking information from the electronic system for managing Thai workers abroad. of the Department of Employment initially found that Mr. Sonthaya is still under the protection of the fund 2) a compensation project of 50,000 baht 3) compensation money from the Israel Insurance Institute In case of death The family will receive financial assistance for funeral expenses, approximately 79,000 baht in Thai currency, and burial expenses. As much as actually paid Not more than approximately 47,000 baht (1,300 usd) Widowhood assistance approximately 57,000 baht Monthly compensation and annual compensation (Amount according to the criteria set by the National Insurance Institute) 4) Follow up on compensation at the

end of the employment contract (pisuim) by the labor department. at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv will be the follower and is currently in the process of following up and 5) social security money From the examination of the information, it was found that Mr. Sonthaya has ceased to be an insured. But there is still an old-age pension which is an old-age pension remaining in Social Security. Mr. Sonthaya Akrasri ceased to be an insured person in 2015 and had an old-age pension of 7,301.68 baht (excluding interest) and Mr. Suthisak Rintalak ceased to be an insured in 2016 and has an old age pension of 31,108.26 baht (excluding interest), which Mr. Pairot Chotikasathien, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labor It has been assigned to agencies under the Ministry of Labor in both Nong Khai and Nong Bua Lamphu. Visit the area and visit the home both families so that relatives know and take care of their full rights and benefits And from talking with the relatives of the deceased, it was found that the fath

ers, mothers, and relatives all had improved morale.

‘I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. We would like to send encouragement to the remaining 6 workers to be released as soon as possible. May the families of workers who died in Israel rest assured that Ministry of Labor The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv and all relevant agencies will do their best. in the coordination of all parties To follow up on benefits related to the Ministry of Labor to receive full rights quickly. The financial assistance of Mr. Sonthaya Akrasri that relatives will receive is estimated at 320,301.68 baht, while Mr. Suthisak Rintalak, the heir of the deceased who lives in Nong Khai Province, will receive approximately 344,108.26 baht.’ In terms of benefits, In Thailand today, agencies under the Ministry of Labor have provided benefits to heirs. As for following up on benefits in Israel, the Labor Department will coordinate with the embassy and Israeli authorities to ensure that heirs receiv

e such benefits as soon as possible,’ Mr. Phiphat said.

Source: Thai News Agency