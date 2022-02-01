Pinays in wonderland

Published by
Olmin Leyba – The Philippine Star February 1, 2022 | 12:00am Seal historic world cup stintMANILA, Philippines — Hello, world. From a football minnow that dreamt big, the Philippines completed its amazing transformation into one of the world’s elite teams contending for football’s centerpiece prize. Behind a gutsy performance that led to a thrilling 4-3 victory on penalties over Chinese-Taipei in Sunday night’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinals in Pune, India, the Philippines claimed its new status as a “World Cup nation.” This famous triumph sent the history-making Filipina booters to the ne…