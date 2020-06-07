Pilot planned in Nusa Dua for new normal tourism

Jakarta The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is planning to launch a pilot project in Nusa Dua, Bali to promote tourism in the area under the new normal, an official said.

The pilot will be implemented under the Cleanliness, Health and Safety (CHS) program for tourism destinations, which is aimed at preparing them to receive travelers.

Nusa Dua was chosen for the pilot because its location is strategic as well as exclusive, thus making it easier to be monitored, and it also has several supporting facilities, including accommodation, amenities, and an international standard hospital.

“Indonesia, like many other nations, is currently focusing on new normal readiness as part of preparations for welcoming back tourists. The CHS is what we are preparing,” Nia Niscaya, a marketing official with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, said in a statement.

“We are optimistic that we will able to provide tourists with a new, interesting experience. Before reopening, we need to build our confidence that (we) can give them a feeling of safety and comfort,” she added. The ministry has chalked out a phased implementation of the CHS program to gain tourist confidence and increase the appeal of tourist destinations.

The first phase includes preparing CHS protocols and disseminating them via tutorial videos and guidance books among tourism stakeholders, besides carrying out training, simulation, publication, campaigns, and implementing the CHS.

In the second phase, the ministry will roll out some programs, such as Mega Famtrip, that would involve key opinion leaders, mediapersons, travel agents, and tour operators. In addition, it will manage a joint promotion with airlines of tourism packages.

“However, we emphasize here that reopening would depend on the decision by the Task Force for COVID-19 Handling and the local government, since each tourism destination has a different situation,” Niscaya noted.

Source: Antara News