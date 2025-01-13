Search
Close this search box.

Phumtham Chairs Special Case Committee Meeting on Industrial Waste Contamination


Bangkok: Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister, chaired the first Special Case Committee meeting of 2025 at the Ministry of Justice. The meeting addressed significant issues, including the acceptance of the industrial waste contamination case in the Lam Nam Chon reservoir as a special case. The session was attended by prominent members such as Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, and Mrs. Phongswat Nilayothin, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice.



According to Thai News Agency, the meeting marked the introduction of nine new experts to the Special Case Committee, encompassing fields such as foreign affairs, economics, technology, and money laundering suppression. The committee reviewed progress reports on six notable cases, including the ICON case, Stark shares case, and the illegal pork case. A key focus was on the case involving the release of wastewater containing cadmium into the Lam Nam Chon reservoir, which has significantly impacted local communities.



The National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) meeting acknowledged the complexity of the water pollution issue, necessitating special case law due to its intricate nature beyond the scope of local law enforcement. The DSI Director-General has been tasked with overseeing the investigation.



In response to inquiries about reopening the Tangmo Pattaratida Patcharaveerapong case, the DSI Director-General confirmed a joint observation team will simulate the situation, with inputs from experts like Pol. Lt. Col. Nattapol Disayatham. Mr. Atchariya Ruangrattanapong and Col. Dr. Thawatchai Kanchanarit are expected to provide insights to the DSI.



Mr. Phumtham concluded by announcing plans to convene the special case board meeting every two months to ensure continuous progress and oversight.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
January 2025
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.