Phumtham Chairs Special Case Committee Meeting on Industrial Waste Contamination



Bangkok: Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister, chaired the first Special Case Committee meeting of 2025 at the Ministry of Justice. The meeting addressed significant issues, including the acceptance of the industrial waste contamination case in the Lam Nam Chon reservoir as a special case. The session was attended by prominent members such as Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, and Mrs. Phongswat Nilayothin, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice.





According to Thai News Agency, the meeting marked the introduction of nine new experts to the Special Case Committee, encompassing fields such as foreign affairs, economics, technology, and money laundering suppression. The committee reviewed progress reports on six notable cases, including the ICON case, Stark shares case, and the illegal pork case. A key focus was on the case involving the release of wastewater containing cadmium into the Lam Nam Chon reservoir, which has significantly impacted local communities.





The National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) meeting acknowledged the complexity of the water pollution issue, necessitating special case law due to its intricate nature beyond the scope of local law enforcement. The DSI Director-General has been tasked with overseeing the investigation.





In response to inquiries about reopening the Tangmo Pattaratida Patcharaveerapong case, the DSI Director-General confirmed a joint observation team will simulate the situation, with inputs from experts like Pol. Lt. Col. Nattapol Disayatham. Mr. Atchariya Ruangrattanapong and Col. Dr. Thawatchai Kanchanarit are expected to provide insights to the DSI.





Mr. Phumtham concluded by announcing plans to convene the special case board meeting every two months to ensure continuous progress and oversight.

