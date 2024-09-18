Phuket continues to experience heavy rain, locals fear more landslides

After the rain that has been falling continuously throughout the night until now, Phuket Province has been experiencing flooding in many areas. Meanwhile, in Tambon Karon, where a landslide occurred and killed 13 people in August, locals in the area are living in fear that the landslide from the mountain will happen again.

Since last night (September 17), rain has been scattered throughout Phuket, causing flooding in many areas. However, it is a flood waiting to be drained. However, the most worrying area in Phuket right now is Soi Patak, Karon Subdistrict, where a landslide from the Nak Mountain Range hit houses and killed 13 people on August 23. The continuous heavy rain caused water from the Nak Mountain Range to flow down along the original landslide to the community below. The locals are living in fear, fearing that there will be another landslide.

The picture shows the water flowing down from the Nakkerd Mountain Range. You can see that the water is a murky red because it is water from the Nakkerd Mo

untain Range that has flooded the road in the community next to Kata Temple. The villagers are afraid that this red water is a sign of danger that the soil on the Nakkerd Mountain Range may collapse again because of the continuous heavy rainfall.

From observation, it was found that the water flowing down from the Naga mountain range at this time has changed direction and is not flowing down the original natural waterway because there are many mountain rocks that have collapsed before and are piled up and blocking the waterway. This causes the water to flow down the community road that the villagers use to travel through and flow down to the villagers’ houses instead, causing great suffering to the people living in this area.

During the rainy season, villagers have to use hoes and shovels to dig up the mud that flows down. People who still live in this area and have not moved out say that they live in fear because they are afraid that another landslide will happen at any time. There has been continuous heavy

rain.

Source: Thai News Agency