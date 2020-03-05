Philips launches HealthSuite System of Engagement with new AI capabilities to accelerate the digitalization of healthcare

March 5, 2020

HealthSuite System of Engagement is a comprehensive set of capabilities leveraging intelligence in dynamic workflows, securely harnessing the power of data across the health continuum

New HealthSuite AI capabilities include cloud-based managed AI workflow and DICOM interoperability in a secure environment

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the HealthSuite System of Engagement, an integrated, modular set of standards-based capabilities that support the development of digital health propositions, including new capabilities for cloud-based managed AI workflow and DICOM interoperability.

“While there are compelling examples of digitalization improving healthcare delivery, too often patients and care providers struggle within a complex, fragmented technology and data landscape that hampers the deployment of innovative healthcare services,” said Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, member of the Executive Committee Royal Philips. “The HealthSuite System of Engagement is at the core of Philips’ digital transformation. It’s a highly secured, modular set of capabilities that can liberate and integrate data from disparate systems and accelerate the development and deployment of digital propositions across the health continuum in a secure environment.”

HealthSuite System of Engagement

In contrast to many ‘systems of record’, which are typically based on static, siloed files of patient information, the HealthSuite System of Engagement enables patients and all the staff they interact with to better manage the care experience and pathways. By taking a federated approach to data integration, HealthSuite System of Engagement supports healthcare providers in capturing the value of data from across their existing IT infrastructure, reducing complexity for healthcare professionals and opening new opportunities for care innovation.

HealthSuite System of Engagement provides capabilities for IoT (Internet of Things), Identity and Access Management and HIPAA-compliant Data Management. Deployment models include hosting and operating health applications in the cloud, edge and on-premise. HealthSuite enables clinical and operational data to be federated and shared across systems and solutions from Philips and third parties within the healthcare enterprise. HealthSuite leverages this longitudinally federated data in its intelligence, dynamic workflow and user experience capabilities to allow healthcare providers to unlock the power of data in their Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) and other systems of record in care pathways, connecting users seamlessly with data to provide actionable insights.



HealthSuite AI capabilities

New capabilities include cloud-based storage and standards-based interoperability for Digital Imaging and Communication in Medicine (DICOM) data, in addition to native FHIR support. The new HealthSuite De-Identification Services automate the removal of personal and sensitive information from structured data in order to enable patient privacy when data is made available for data science research. The HealthSuite Clinical Data Lake is a new scalable micro-service that acts as a centralized big data repository for high-volume clinical data collection studies and includes controls to curate and manage data in a manner that addresses regulatory requirements.

HealthSuite System of Engagement is powering a wide range of both Philips and 3rd party connected healthcare applications, including:

Philips’ flagship Image-guided therapy platform Azurion , which allows clinicians to easily and confidently perform a wide range of routine and complex procedures, helping them to optimize interventional lab performance and provide superior care.

, which allows clinicians to easily and confidently perform a wide range of routine and complex procedures, helping them to optimize interventional lab performance and provide superior care. Philips Care Orchestrator for sleep and respiratory therapy , a smart cloud-based application that connects homecare providers, physicians, and payers with patients quickly and easily to critical data across devices and locations.

, a smart cloud-based application that connects homecare providers, physicians, and payers with patients quickly and easily to critical data across devices and locations. Philips Electronic Medical Records and Care Management (Tasy EMR ) , a comprehensive healthcare informatics solution that touches all areas of the healthcare environment, connecting the dots across clinical and non-clinical domains along the healthcare continuum.

a comprehensive healthcare informatics solution that touches all areas of the healthcare environment, connecting the dots across clinical and non-clinical domains along the healthcare continuum. The Philips remote patient monitoring program (eCareCoordinator and eCareCompanion) , which provides care teams with tools to remotely track the health of their patients at home, collaborate with the patients’ doctors and help detect problems before they lead to readmissions

For more information on Philips’ full portfolio of Philips secure, connected and intelligent informatics that will be spotlighted in Booth #2701 at the HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, U.S., March 9-13, visit Philips HIMSS and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for #HIMSS2020 updates throughout the event.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 631 639 916

Email: mark.groves@philips.com

Twitter: mark_groves

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Attachments