Philips’ General Meeting of Shareholders approves dividend proposal

June 26, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) announced that today’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) approved the proposal to declare a distribution of EUR 0.85 per common share against the net income for 2019, in shares only.

The dividend timetable is as follows:

Ex-dividend date June 30, 2020 Dividend record date July 1, 2020 Announcement of ratio and number of dividend shares July 6, 2020 Payment date As from July 7, 2020

The number of share dividend rights entitled to one new common share will be determined based on the volume-weighted average price of all traded common shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. at Euronext Amsterdam on June 30, and July 1 and 2, 2020. The company will calculate the number of share dividend rights entitled to one new common share, such that the gross dividend in shares will be approximately equal to EUR 0.85.

For more information about Philips’ EGM, which was held today in Amsterdam, please click on this link .

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 15213446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips’ health technology portfolio generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter

