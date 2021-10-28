October 28, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that, with the release of new device drivers that enable integration and interoperability, Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP) has exceeded the milestone of integrating with more than 1,000 unique medical device models. Philips Capsule MDIP, which will be integrated into Philips HealthSuite Platform, is now installed in more than 3,000 healthcare facilities globally. Philips Capsule MDIP captures streaming clinical data and transforms it into actionable insights for patient care management aiming to improve collaboration between care teams, streamline clinical workflows, and increase productivity.

Since the early 2021 acquisition of Capsule Technologies , Philips continues to expand its medical device connectivity by adding device drivers to the industry-leading enterprise device integration platform. With these new device drivers, which enable Philips Capsule MDIP to interface with a variety of medical devices and access their data, customers can connect more devices and systems to advance health systems’ digital transformation with intelligent, vendor-agnostic tools that turn complex data in to actionable insights. Drivers are developed in collaboration with device manufacturer partners as well as at the request of individual hospitals and health systems.

“The 1,000+ device connectivity milestone serves as testament to Philips Capsule MDIP’s capabilities that support the data digitalization needs of today’s healthcare providers,” said Elad Benjamin, general manager of Clinical Data Services at Philips. “We are proud to continually work with our customers to enable more hospitals and systems to experience the benefits of medical device data integration.”

Without a vendor-neutral solution like Philips Capsule MDIP, hospitals may have to turn to customized medical device integration (MDI) solutions, which can be expensive and time-consuming to develop and implement. Such proprietary solutions also often limit integration and interoperability options to a smaller range of technologies, systems, and suppliers, resulting in the need to maintain and support multiple MDI systems. Philips Capsule MDIP eliminates the need for multiple MDI solutions by offering a comprehensive and scalable device integration platform.

Philips Capsule MDIP can enable providers to utilize device data for electronic health record (EHR) documentation, clinical surveillance, decision support, and research. Device data streamed to a virtual ICU workstation can be processed and analyzed to detect emergent patient conditions and generate actionable alerts, helping to reduce the alarm fatigue that can contribute to clinician burnout. Caregivers using decision support applications at the point of care can benefit from having more comprehensive information available for evaluation. While researchers can thoroughly test and verify the effectiveness of clinical methods, procedures, and treatments.

