Philips announces exchange ratio for 2019 dividend

July 6, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced that the exchange ratio for the dividend for the year 2019 has been determined. The exchange ratio is 1 new common share for every 49.2971 existing common shares. This ratio was based on the volume weighted average price on Euronext Amsterdam of June 30, and July 1 and 2, 2020, of EUR 41.8725 and was calculated in a manner that the gross dividend in shares will be approximately equal to EUR 0.85. As a result, Philips will issue a total number of 18,080,198 new common shares.

The dividend will be made payable to shareholders from July 7, 2020. Upon payment of the dividend, the total issued share capital will amount to EUR 182,210,600.20, representing 911,053,001 common shares. After deduction of treasury shares, the total number of outstanding shares will be 909,395,209 shares (2019: 909,194,188).

