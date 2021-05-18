Philips announces European availability of innovations to advance personalized and efficient cardiac care at EuroPCR 2021

May 18, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the European availability of new innovations in its unique portfolio of solutions that integrate imaging, devices, software, informatics and services at each point in a cardiac patient’s journey at EuroPCR 2021 (May 18-20). During the virtual event, Philips is showcasing its latest innovations in image-guided therapy that advance procedures including percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) to treat the narrowing of coronary arteries.

“At Philips we envision personalized, efficient and clinically-smart cardiac care that drives optimal outcomes throughout the patient journey,” said Bert van Meurs, Chief Business Leader for Image Guided Therapy at Philips . “At this year’s virtual EuroPCR we’re showcasing how we bring together devices, systems, software and services that improve cardiac care by strengthening clinical confidence, building efficiency throughout the care pathway and improving the experience for both patients and staff.”

Philips Interventional Applications Platform – IntraSight Mobile

The new Philips Interventional Applications Platform – IntraSight Mobile – brings together imaging and physiology applications on a mobile system for coronary and peripheral artery disease therapy [1]. IntraSight Mobile builds on the success of IntraSight , integrating intravascular diagnostic applications into a smart, simple, and seamless workflow solution for interventional labs.

The IntraSight platform allows interventional cardiologists to perform intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging and physiologic measurements of fractional flow reserve (FFR) and instant wave-free ratio (iFR) to accurately identify the location of lesions causing ischemia. IntraSight Mobile is built on the same software as IntraSight and is compatible with Philips’ current and future portfolio of IVUS and physiology disposables. It includes a touchscreen panel PC and a ruggedized multi-modality touch screen module mounted on a modern and easy to maneuver cart. Its intuitive user interface and simplified workflow offer clinicians an outstanding user experience while also optimizing lab performance.

European debut of Philips OmniWire Pressure Guide Wire

Philips OmniWire Pressure Guide Wire , the world’s first solid-core pressure wire for coronary artery interventions, has received CE marking and is now available in Europe [2]. With its breakthrough solid-core construction, physicians can more easily maneuver the wire in the patient’s circulatory system to measure blood pressure along the vessel and guide the delivery of catheters and stents. OmniWire supports iFR and FFR measurements, which can be co-registered onto angiograms to precisely identify the parts of a vessel that require treatment.

Introduction of Philips Laser System

The new Philips Laser System offers plug-and-play simplicity for coronary and peripheral atherectomy procedures. The catheters compatible with the Philips Laser System are indicated in more vessel types than any other atherectomy device, and it is the only laser atherectomy technology proven for in-stent restenosis (ISR) in both coronary and peripheral vasculature [3,4]. In addition, the system is also the only laser system available for lead extraction procedures (the removal of pacemaker or defibrillator leads around the heart). Smaller, lighter and more maneuverable, the system starts up within 30 seconds and has an intuitive touch-screen interface with guided workflow prompts that minimize the need for technician training.

Also being showcased at EuroPCR is the recently-introduced Philips Interventional Hemodynamic System with Patient Monitor IntelliVue X3 which provides advanced hemodynamic (blood flow) measurements at the tableside in the cath lab and continuous monitoring of key vital signs throughout the patient journey. In addition, Philips Cardiovascular Imaging and Information Manager – IntelliSpace Cardiovascular – supports informed decision-making by providing a comprehensive overview of the patient’s cardiovascular care continuum and helps save time and unnecessary work and significantly improves efficiency and workflow.

As demands on cardiology departments continue to increase, clinicians and administrators are balancing the delivery of high-quality care and optimal outcomes with pressure to increase efficiency and care for more patients. Definitive diagnostics, innovative procedures, and personalized patient management are essential to helping address these demands. Philips provides a unique portfolio of solutions centered on its next-generation Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion . Individually, the company’s innovations help to solve some of cardiology’s most significant daily challenges, and together they connect throughout the care pathway to create a powerful ecosystem that helps realize the vision of delivering better cardiac care with greater efficiency. For more information visit www.philips.com/cardiology .

[1] Philips Mobile Interventional Applications Platform – IntraSight Mobile – is CE marked for sale in Europe and has received FDA 510(k) clearance for sale in the U.S.

[2] Philips Pressure Guide Wire – OmniWire – is CE marked for sale in Europe and has received FDA 510(k) clearance for sale in the U.S.

[3] Philips Laser System is CE marked for sale in Europe. The system is not currently available for sale in the U.S.

[4] ISR indicated for ELCA (P002208) and the Turbo-Power (P015612)

