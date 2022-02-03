Philippines in talks with China for fertilizer imports

Published by

Philippine Star

Catherine Talavera – The Philippine Star February 3, 2022 | 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is negotiating with China to source fertilizers at a more affordable price amid rising prices in the global market, according to the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA). In a virtual briefing yesterday, FPA executive director Wilfredo Roldan said the country is in talks with China for the supply of fertilizers. “In our last negotiations (with China), they were quite compassionate in dealing with the Philippines,” Roldan said. “We are still negotiating with China. China was just asking…

Read More