Philippines drops to 80th in economic freedom index

Janvic Mateo – The Philippine Star February 17, 2022 | 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy remained “moderately free” even as the country dropped seven spots in the latest economic freedom index by Washington-based think tank The Heritage Foundation. From 73rd last year, the country dropped to 80th out of 177 countries included in the 2022 index, which measures economic freedom based on 12 factors grouped into four broad categories. These include rule of law (property rights, government integrity, judicial effectiveness); government size (government spending, tax burden, fisca…