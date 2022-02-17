Philippines drops to 80th in economic freedom index

Miscellaneous
0
Published by
Philippine Star

Janvic Mateo – The Philippine Star February 17, 2022 | 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy remained “moderately free” even as the country dropped seven spots in the latest economic freedom index by Washington-based think tank The Heritage Foundation. From 73rd last year, the country dropped to 80th out of 177 countries included in the 2022 index, which measures economic freedom based on 12 factors grouped into four broad categories. These include rule of law (property rights, government integrity, judicial effectiveness); government size (government spending, tax burden, fisca…

Read More

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Nazara endorses digital transformation amid arising COVID-19 challenge

Web Desk

AGF Introduces Rebrand to Reflect Firm’s Evolution

admin

Attack on Ciracas Police Station tarnishes state symbol: Lemkapi

Web Desk