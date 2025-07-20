Pheu Thai Party Advocates for Law on Monks’ Financial Management



Bangkok: Pheu Thai Party spokesman confirms readiness to push for a draft law to manage the finances of monks to be in an auditable accounting system, open for the public and religious people to express their opinions, believing it will help restore religion and create faith among Buddhists.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Danupon Punnakan, spokesman of the Pheu Thai Party, stated regarding the trend of investigating the monkhood that the Pheu Thai Party is extremely concerned about the news that has arisen, which is an issue that has an impact on the beliefs and faith of Thai people who adhere to Buddhism. Therefore, the Pheu Thai Party would like to ask the public not to generalize all religions or monks, because they still believe that the majority of monks are still good practitioners and have morality, and only a small number cause problems.





The Pheu Thai Party and the government are seriously pushing for the solution to this problem. They will draft a law to manage temple finances and monk finances into an auditable accounting system, as well as develop other laws to better care for and restore monks and religion in Thailand. However, since this is a sensitive matter, it is necessary to open up a space for the public and religious people to participate in expressing their opinions on the draft law together in order to solve this problem appropriately and most beneficial to society as a whole.

