Petrokimia Gresik exported 3,176 tons ZK fertilizer until August 14

Gresik, E Java State-owned fertilizer manufacturer Petrokimia Gresik exported 3,176 tons of ZK fertilizer until August 14 this year, inching closer to the total exports of 3,350 tons recorded during 2019.

Most fertilizer exports were conducted to India, Pakistan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, Petrokimia Gresik President Director Rahmad Pribadi noted in a press statement released on Saturday.

“Last year, we could not enter the Pakistani market, but we were successful this year. Looking ahead, we will also explore other potential markets as part of the efforts to boost our exports,” he pointed out.

Pribadi emphasized that the company remained steadfast in its efforts to boost exports to support the nation’s economic recovery as it adapted to the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition, the plan to increase exports correlates with the memorandum of understanding signed by the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry and Foreign Ministry in July as part of the economic diplomacy to support SOEs to go global,” he explained.

Pribadi noted that the company had also seen its product, known as Kapur Pertanian (Kaptan) Kebomas, penetrate the Brunei Darussalam market this year.

“The achievement adds to the record of the company’s excellent fertilizers capable of competing in the international market apart from urea, NPK, and ZK fertilizers. This is part of the company’s contribution to the national economic growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially to enhance export performance in support of the rupiah’s exchange rate against the US dollar,” he added.

Source: Antara News