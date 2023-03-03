Pertamina evacuates staff, locals following fire in Plumpang

Jakarta (ANTARA) – PT Pertamina (Persero) evacuated employees and some local residents living near a fuel terminal in Plumpang, North Jakarta, following a fire outbreak at the facility on Friday evening.”The evacuation and mitigation efforts are being held to the employees and local people around the area by coordinating with related parties,” the manager of the communication relations and CSR unit of Pertamina’s marketing operation region III, Eko Kristiawan, informed here. The fire broke out at a fuel receiving pipeline at the Jakarta Fuel Integrated Terminal in Plumpang. Kristiawan said that his unit is still confirming the number of employees and people evacuated to safety. “Pertamina Patra Niaga of Western Java Regional is doing its best to mitigate the incident,” he added. The Fire Department of North Jakarta deployed at least 18 fire trucks and 90 personnel to extinguish the fire at the Pertamina Plumpang Depot at 8:11 p.m. Western Indonesian Time (WIB) on Friday. Head of the North Jakarta Fire Department, Rahmat Kristanto, said his team is still trying to extinguish the fire at the location. The fire broke out in a pipe at Jalan Tanah Merah Bawah, Koja, North Jakarta. The related authorities have yet to reveal the cause of the fire. baca-jugaRelated news: BNPB seeks to anticipate forest fires to prevent transboundary hazeRelated news: Eighty one hot spots detected in Indonesia: ministry

Source: Antara News Agency