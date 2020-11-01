Pertamina ensures strategic projects running despite pandemic

Jakarta (ANTARA) – State-owned oil company PT Pertamina (Persero) has ensured the running of strategic investment projects for national energy resilience and self-sufficiency, despite the triple economic shocks of coronavirus.

Pertamina Vice President for Corporate Communication Fajriyah Usman said in a statement here on Sunday, Pertamina stood on its commitment to run the strategic projects to increase oil and gas production and other energy products in the next few years, despite the triple economic shocks of COVID-19 pandemic that has hindered its operation in the field.

Among the strategic projects in the upstream sector are Jambaran-Tiung Biru Project managed by PT Pertamina EP Cepu, which has successfully conducted rigless perforating using Smart Coiled Tubing Unit in Jambaran East and exploration of two wells in Jambaran Central.

“The project is expected to produce gas from Jambaran-Tiung Biru field with average sales gas production of 192 mmscfd and onstream target in 2021,” Fajriyah said.

Exploration activities in the northern coast of West Java by PHE ONWJ has continued to run, she said.

The exploration of KLD-3 well is targeted to contribute to the increase of production and reserves in December 2020.

In other business sector, she said, Pertamina has continued its oil refinery development projects by PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional, including the US$6.5 billion Refinery Development Master Plan (RDMP) Balikpapan and Lawe-Lawe project, one of Pertamina’s six refinery mega projects.

The project is expected to improve refinery capacity and products quality, and cut the basic price of fuel production that will increase foreign exchange and tax revenue.

“The RDMP Balikpapan project is 22.26 percent completed as of October 2020. It was run under a stringent health protocols. The project will stimulate the country’s economic recovery program as it absorbs more than 5 thousand workers,” she said.

To ensure the capability of storing and distribution facility, Pertamina has continued the storage tanks development projects in its fuel oil and gas terminal, and maintenance of 280 ships.

The company, Fajriyah said, would ensure that it meet the requirement of domestic component level (TKDN) in its projects. As of the first semester of the year, Pertamina’s TKDN has reached 54 percent.

Source: Antara News