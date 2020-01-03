Pertamina distributes 146 gas canisters to Jakarta’s public kitchens

Jakarta (ANTARA) – State-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina (Persero) distributed 146 Bright Gas and 12-kilogram gas canisters to handle demands of 13 public kitchens for flood survivors in Jakarta, spokesperson, Dewi Sri Utami, stated here, Friday.

The gas canisters were distributed to the public kitchens on Thursday after those from PT Pertamina’s Marketing Operation Region III coordinated with the authorities of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency and Jakarta’s Social Affairs Office, she noted.

A total of 146 gas canisters were handed over to 13 of the 20 public kitchens that the authorities had set up around the capital city to provide food packs to the flood survivors, she remarked, adding that the gas canisters will again be distributed to those in need.

“This is our quick response as part of the implementation of our corporate social responsibility. Soon after knowing that the authorities had set up public kitchens for helping the flood survivors, we attempted to distribute the gas canisters,” Utami remarked.

“Pertamina and the Association of Fuel Station Owners (Hiswana Migas) also coordinate with related authorities to monitor the public kitchens that need to be assisted,” she revealed, adding that PT Pertamina MOR III had also supplied humanitarian aid packages.

The aid packages supplied to several temporary shelters around the capital city comprised staple foods, biscuits, milk, and baby diapers.

“We hope this humanitarian aid would alleviate the suffering of those affected by this disaster,” she added.

In the meantime, the Jakarta Metropolitan Police revealed on Friday morning that floodwaters had continued to inundate several streets around this Indonesian capital city, so motorists and drivers were advised to exercise caution and be wary of the road conditions.

According to the Jakarta Metropolitan Police’s Traffic Management Center, among the flooded road sections were those located in West Jakarta, such as Panjang Street in front of a McDonald outlet and Daan Mogot Street in front of Indosiar Building.

As of Friday at 4:57 a.m. local time, the floodwaters on Panjang Street in front of a McDonald outlet had reached 40 up to 50 centimeters in height, while Daan Mogot Street was swamped with floodwaters estimated to reach 40 up to 80 centimeters high as of 4:59 a.m. local time.

“Hence, at the moment, the road sections are highly risky for vehicles to pass by,” the police revealed.

The flash floods, inundating several areas in Jakarta, Bekasi, Depok, Bogor City, Bogor District, Tangerang City, South Tangerang District, and Lebak District over the past three days, have caused suffering to the people and resulted in their displacement.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) revealed that, as of Friday morning, the death toll owing to the flooding had reached 43.

Nine of them were Jakarta’s residents: M. Ali (82), Siti Hawa (72), Willi Surahman, Sutarmi (73), Agus (19), Sanusi, Arfiqo Alif (16), Yuda Irawan (29), and Susanti. Among them were those who had died of drowning and electric shock.

Source: Antara News