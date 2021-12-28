Published by

Football Tribe Asia

The rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is around the corner and clubs all over Europe are sweating over the loss of their African stars to their respective national teams competing in the biennial tournament. But amongst the stars plying their trade in Europe, one name stood out amongst the rest – Alie Sesay. The Sierra Leone defender was notable for being the only Southeast Asian-based player competing in this year’s AFCON, representing Persebaya Surabaya in the Liga 1 Indonesia. Having been honed by the Leicester City academy, Sesay has been a cornerstone in the Persebaya defense this se…

Read More