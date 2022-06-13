People living in West Kalimantan border area face clean water crisis

Villagers living in Semuntik which is located in the Indonesia-Malaysia border area in West Kalimantan Province, are now facing clean water crisis, according to Kapuas Hulu District Head Fransiskus Diaan.

“I have received a complaint from the people in Semuntik Village, which is located in the border area, that there is still a shortage of clean water,” Fransiskus Diaan said following a visit to Semuntik Village, Badau Sub-district, Kapuas Hulu District, West Kalimantan Province, on Sunday.

Clean water is a basic need for the community that needs serious attention, according to him.

Hence, he hoped that relevant technical agencies could find solutions so that people no longer complain about the difficulty of getting clean water.

“We will find a solution to clean water supply, whether by finding a new water source or making drilled wells with the cooperation of relevant agencies,” he said.

The existing river could have no longer been used, so there should be other solutions, he added.

During the working visit to the border area, the district head also reminded the local residents of always maintaining a healthy lifestyle within their families and the community.

“Although the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic is gradually improving in this transition period, people should not be complacent, and must continue to take care of their health and follow the government’s appeal for vaccination,” he said.

Source: Antara News