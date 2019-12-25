People invited to reunite at 2019 Christmas moment

Jakarta (ANTARA) – A pastor of the Batak Protestant Church (HKBP) Rawamangun, Jakarta, Nurhaida Siregar, invited people to reunite for the 2019 Christmas celebration following events that seemed to divide people. “In 2019 there were events that made people seem as if they were divided because of elections and all the problems that caused a rift during the fellowship of the congregation. With this peace message, we may all be united in God’s love,” Nurhaida said in Jakarta, Wednesday.

People are also expected to instill honest behavior in life because it will bring peace to the nation.

“We also have to be brave to speak the truth, admit that if our actions are wrong or the actions of others are wrong, we correct it. That’s where peace is,” he said.

If you are being dishonest or committing other sins, it will burden your life. “Everyone who falls into sin will be afraid to meet God,” Nurhaida added.

The Batak Protestant Church (HKBP) Rawamangun, Jakarta, are holding five Christmas Masses on December 25, 2019.

“Two Christmas Masses are in the Batak language while three use the Indonesian language,” Secretary of HKBP Rawamangun Charles Tampubolon.

The Christmas Mass using the Batak language is held at 6.00am and 10:00am local time, while Christmas Mass using the Indonesian language is at 1.00pm, 4.00pm, and 7.00pm local time.

In the holding of mass until evening, he said, worship is held in a solemn atmosphere. The situation around HKBP Rawamangun was also conducive.

Source: Antara News