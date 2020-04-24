Pelni stops ticket sales for passenger ships until June 8

Jakarta (ANTARA) – State-owned shipping company PT Pelni (Persero) has stopped the sale of tickets for passenger ships until June 8 and readied all its passenger ships for logistics transportation.



“Based on the regulation, for the time being, we will prepare all passenger ships for logistics transportation. We will work in coordination with the Transportation Ministry to prepare the routes,” head of Corporate Secretariat Yahya Kuncoro noted in a statement here on Friday.



Kuncoro affirmed that the company will operate its ships to transport goods to regions.



According to Kuncoro, some 50 percent of Pelni’s passenger ships have sufficient space that can be utilized optimally to transport containers, both dry and reefer container, as well as general cargo.



“We are committed to facilitating the efforts to meet the demand for logistics across Indonesia, especially in eastern Indonesia,” he emphasized.



Pelni will continue pioneer shipping operations to serve those living in the frontier, outermost and least developed regions, as well as bordering areas.



“We will check the health condition of all crew based on the standard procedure. We will ensure that all crew members are healthy,” he stated.



Some ships scheduled to operate on April 24 are KM Sinabung on the Tanjung Priok – Kijang – Batam – Belawan (PP) route to replace the operation of KM Kelud.



Other ships include KM Gunung Dempo on the Tanjung Priok – Surabaya – Makassar – Ambon – Sorong – Jayapura – Sorong – Makassar – Surabaya – Tanjung Priok route.



KM Labobar is scheduled to depart from Surabaya Port on April 27 on the Surabaya – Makassar – ParePare – Balikpapan – Tarakan – Nunukan – Pantoloan – Balikpapan – ParePare – Makassar – Surabaya route.



KM Ciremai will depart from Tanjung Priok Port on April 29 on the Tanjung Priok – Surabaya – Makassar – BauBau – Sorong – Biak – Jayapura – Biak – Sorong – Namlea – BauBau – Makassar – Surabaya – Tanjung Priok route.



KM Dobonsolo will depart on May 4 on the Tanjung Priok – Surabaya – Makassar – BauBau – Ambon – Sorong – Serui – Jayapura – Sorong – Ambon – BauBau – Makassar – Surabaya – Tanjung Priok route.



KM Nggapulu is scheduled to depart from Tanjung Priok on May 6 on the Tanjung Priok – Surabaya – Makassar – BauBau – Ambon – Tual – Dobo (PP) route.



“Customers can monitor the latest information through the company’s official website and call center 162,” he stated.



Pelni has operated 26 passenger ships, serving 1,100 lines and halting at 83 ports.



In addition to transporting passengers, Pelni has served 45 pioneer vessel routes for people living in remote areas, with halt at 275 ports and serving 3,739 sections.

Source: Antara News