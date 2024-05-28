PDRC-PDRC submit the Attorney General to prosecute under Section 112 of Thaksin over his media interview in South Korea.



Group of protesters of the PDRC and the PDRC Alliance and the Dhamma Army. The protesters submitted a letter to the Attorney General with the view to sue Thaksin Shinawatra for violating Section 112 for giving an interview to the media in South Korea.

A group of protesters from the Thailand Reform Student Network (CDC). A group of protesters. Center for Citizens Protecting Institutions or PDRC and the Dhamma Army Group Procession moves from Chamai Maruchet Bridge. Area next to Government House Gather at the Attorney General’s Office Chaengwattana Government Center To show their attitude towards the case where prosecutors scheduled a hearing in the case of Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister. Become the accused in Case 112 tomorrow.

Mr. Phichit Chaimongkol, leader of the Thailand Reform Student People’s Network group Said the protesters had submitted a letter to the Attorney General. To expedite the prosecution of Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister. In violation of Section 112 in the cas

e of giving interviews to the media in South Korea

after previous The Attorney General has postponed the hearing of the case from April 10th. It is tomorrow (29 May) because Mr. Thaksin submitted a letter requesting justice. causing the need for further investigation

Mr. Phichit stated that the exercise of Mr. Thaksin’s legal rights It is just an excuse to delay the case in order to prolong the case for as long as possible. In fact, once you become an accused, you can submit a request for justice to the court after the prosecutor issues a legal order.

The protesters therefore wanted to demonstrate to demand the Attorney General. Accelerate the prosecution of Mr. Thaksin’s case. Let it be finished and there will be an order for the case tomorrow immediately. Importantly, the Attorney General There should be a legal opinion. Standing by the opinion of the first time there was an order in 2014, which was to order charges against Mr. Thaksin. In violation of Section 112, he confirmed that he would continue the

protest at Chamai Maruchet Bridge until the prosecutor had an opinion on the case.

The atmosphere of the gathering was orderly. Amidst the security of the police with a representative of the prosecutor coming down to receive a letter from the protesters.

Source: Thai News Agency