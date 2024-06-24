Party, State always care for every family: Leader



The Party and State always care for every family and stay consistent with the policy of “leaving no one behind”, State President To Lam stated while visiting residents of Duong Lam ancient village in Hanoi’s outlying district of Son Tay on June 27 on the occasion of the Vietnamese Family Day (June 28). Located about 45km west of Hanoi’s centre, the village boasts a histories of millennia. It is almost intact with the peaceful image of a typical Vietnamese village of the north with an old village gate, banyan trees, water wharfs, communal house yards, lotus ponds, and old houses, along with traditional customs and practices that have been preserved since ancient times. It is the home village of two kings – Phung Hung (761-802) and Ngo Quyen (808-944).

Source: Vietnam News Agency