General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hanoi on June 20 as part of the latter’s state visit to Vietnam from June 19-20. This is the fifth visit to Vietnam by Putin on his position as a head of state. It coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between Vietnam and Russia (June 16, 1994-2024).

Source: Vietnam News Agency